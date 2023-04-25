Car News

Nissan cuts Leaf SRP down to just P1.998-M

by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Nissan Leaf at the Nissan Philippines PH EV Summit booth
PHOTO: Nissan Philippines
If there’s one thing Filipino motorists complain about when it comes to electric vehicles, it’s the price tag. EVs are usually upmarket on this side of the globe.

That’s about to change, however, with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) now in effect. Malacañang recently issued Executive Order No. 12 on January 13, 2023, levying the Most-favored Nation (MFN) tariffs for electric vehicles. Now, Nissan Philippines (NPI) has gotten the ball rolling and cut the SRP of the Leaf by a whopping 30%.

Nissan Leaf showcasing its V2L capabilities

From the previous P2.789 million SRP, the Leaf now stickers for a much more affordable P1.998 million price tag. This adjustment has been in effect since April 21, 2023. We reckon the Leaf’s new sub-P2 million tag will entice a lot of car buyers.

“Nissan continues to make electrified mobility more accessible to our customers across the country, as a pioneer in the Philippines’ electrification movement,” said NPI president Juan Manuel Hoyos. “We welcome this development from the Philippine government as it further accelerates our electrification strategy for the country in line with our Nissan Ambition 2030, which aims to empower mobility and beyond by providing long term sustainable solutions.”

This is a huge development for our market—fingers crossed other carmakers starting lowering their EVs’ prices, too. Anyway, if you want to read more on the Leaf, you can check out this article.

PHOTO: Nissan Philippines

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

