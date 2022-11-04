Remember the Nissan Serena? This could be the next-gen model

The Nissan Serena may be a van that many don't remember, but it's still a popular nameplate in Japan and our neighboring countries. And with more people looking at seven-seaters these days, we're wondering if it deserves another chance here. But why have we suddenly though about this model?

PHOTO BY Japan Patent Office

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That's because a recent and interesting development about the van recently came to light. Alleged patent photos of the next-generation Serena surfaced on the internet, and it looks like something we'd like to see in local Nissan showrooms.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

In case you're curious, you can pre-order the 2023 Lexus LX600

The Ford Transit Trail is a #vanlife-ready ride straight out of the factory

PHOTO BY Japan Patent Office

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

These images suggest a new, rakish design for the 2023 Serena, with its swept-back lights to its massive windshield. We also see some design elements from more recent Nissan offerings such as the Note subcompact hatchback and the Ariya electric crossover. As for the rest of the van, it's tall, slab-sided flanks are typical of those seen in Japanese Domestic Market models.

PHOTO BY Japan Patent Office

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The rear is also of interest with its vertical lights and flat tailgate. All in all, the next-gen Serena is a bit like the Honda Step WGN's more aero-looking cousin.

It's been nearly 15 years since Nissan sold the Serena in the Philippines. It ran for a few years here but didn't gain much traction among local consumers. But as mentioned earlier, the market for seven seaters today is stronger than ever. While it's not Alphard-sized, the more compact dimensions should make it more affordable than the Toyota.

PHOTO BY Japan Patent Office

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At the moment, the only countries that get the Serena are Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. All those markets are right-hand drive, and it doesn't seem likely that Nissan will go through all that effort to engineer a left-hand drive model for limited markets.

Still, do you want to see the Serena make its way back to the Philippines?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.