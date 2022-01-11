The all-new Honda Step WGN has us yearning, again, for things we can’t have

Honda has unveiled the all-new sixth-generation Step WGN in Japan, and the campaign for it to be exported across the globe starts right here. Yeah, it’ll probably never happen, but the least we can do is give it a go—the Step WGN would be a better family car than any modern crossover…

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Just look at its beautifully boxy design. The previous gen was all sharp angles and futuristic features, but Honda has gone for a clean and almost retro look this time around. There’s a longer front overhang too, plus two different grilles depending on whether you go for the cleaner ‘Air’ or more premium ‘Spada’ trim level. Anyone else think the Air bares more than a passing resemblance to the new Volkswagen Multivan?

Really, the Step WGN is all about the interior, though. It’ll seat six, with the middle row featuring two captain’s chairs that slide both forwards and back and left to right. There’s a huge amount of glass and a fair few screens. Apparently, that’s an 11.4-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Oh, and you’ll be able to get a 15.6-inch screen in the back as well.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

The brilliantly-named ‘Waku Waku gate’ (essentially a vertically-split tailgate) of the fifth-gen Step WGN, however, is gone. Sad times.

There’s no real word on powertrains, although Honda has announced that there’ll be a hybrid e:HEV version available in Japan. Expect more details to follow when the Step WGN gets its full launch at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

What do we think? The perfect family car for 2022?

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

