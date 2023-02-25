2023 Nissan Terra Sport starts at P2.1-M for 4x2; 4x4 also available

The Terra has long been a solid seller for Nissan since it was first released in 2018. While it was relatively late to the pickup platform vehicle party, the Terra had no problem winning over local customers.

In 2021, the heavily updated version of the Terra landed in the Philippines. Not only did it feature new sheetmetal at the front and at the back, it even gained a new interior and heaps more refinement along the way. But Nissan isn't finished with its Navara-based SUV just yet. This year, Nissan adds a new top-of-the-line variant for its midsize SUV.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Review: 2023 GAC Empow GB

Would you ever buy a Mitsubishi Montero Sport or Toyota Fortuner with a V6?

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dubbed the Nissan Terra Sport, you can think of it as a 'Black Edition' with of sorts for this SUV. Starting at the front, the Terra Sport trades the VL's chrome grille for a gloss black piece, along with its foglight housings and under guard. But unique to the Terra Sport is a trim piece (in gloss black, of course) that give the bumper corners a bolder look.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Another part that's exclusive to the Terra Sport are its gloss black wheels. If it looks familiar to some, it's essentially the Navara VL's wheel but with the two-tone highlights taken out. Blacked-out step boards, fender garnishes, side mirrors, and roof rails round up the changes on its side.

At the rear, it also gets a trim piece that make the corners appear more prominent. The rear tailgate garnish, spoiler, and under guard are also finished in gloss black. And if you fancy the color you're seeing right now, it's called Stealth Pearl Gray, and it's exclusive to this variant along with Fiery Red.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for the interior, the design is largely carried over from the Terra VL. However, the Sport swaps out the burgundy highlights for, you guessed it, black ones. The only other change inside is an newer (but smaller) touchscreen.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

The Terra Sport also uses the EL, VE, and VL's 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine. That means power is retained at 187hp and 450Nm. The Terra Sport is available in either 4x2 or 4x4 guises, the latter getting additional nicities such as a rear differential lock, an off-road monitor, hill descent control, and a Bose sound system.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But aside from the new Sport variant, Nissan has also updated the prices of the entire Terra range. The new prices are as listed below:





Terra Sport 4x4 AT - P2,459,000

Terra Sport 4x2 AT - P2,119,000

Terra VL 4x4 AT- P2,399,000

Terra VL 4x2 AT - P2,059,000

Terra VE 4x2 AT - P1,889,000

Terra EL 4x2 MT - P1,709,000