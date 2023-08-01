Car News

The Nissan Z Nismo arrives with better performance, more tech, but no manual gearbox

Quite a glaring omission...
by Steven Ewing | A day ago
Nissan would probably prefer we focus on the new Z Nismo’s 420hp, 520Nm of torque, suspension tweaks, and nifty new wheels and tires. And sure, we’ll talk about those. But right now we can’t help but wonder: Where the heck is the manual gearbox?

That’s right, the Z Nismo only comes with a nine-speed automatic, whereas the standard Z can be had with a slick-shifting six-speed manual. To its credit, Nissan says the nine-speed “has been enhanced for faster and more dynamic shifting performance,” and it includes launch control. Still, we can’t imagine buying a regular Z without the manual, let alone this more hardcore version of Nissan’s two-door, rear-wheel-drive coupe.

Sigh. Anyway. The Nismo uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 as the standard Z, but it has an additional 20hp and 46Nm of torque. Stiffer springs and dampers should improve the coupe’s overall agility, while Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires will give the Z extra grip. The Nismo’s gloss black Rays 19-inch wheels are wider than the ones you get on a standard Z, measuring 10 inches up front and 10.5 inches at the rear.

Finally, extra underfloor bracing and stiffer suspension bushings make the whole car more rigid, and the Nismo should stop better, too, thanks to larger 15-inch front and 13.8-inch rear brake rotors.

Recaro seats are the biggest change in the Nismo’s cabin, finished in a mix of leather and alcantara fabric. Multimedia duties are handled by a nine-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired). There’s a bunch of driver-assistance tech as well, including blind-spot monitoring—which you absolutely need in this car—lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning, and more.

There’s no way the Nismo will be cheap, considering the top-spec Nissan Z Performance already costs $52,085 (around P2.85 million before taxes). Our best guess? The Nismo will come in around $60,000 (P3.29 million before taxes). Oof. Here’s hoping the upgrades are worth it.

More photos of the Nissan Z Nismo:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

