Can a 'lottery system' keep scalpers away from the Nissan Z?

You’re probably familiar with this situation by now. Every time a hyped and much anticipated car gets launched in the Philippines, it’s guaranteed that some scalpers will their hands on it and sell it for a million (or two) more than the list price.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a sporty car, an SUV, or a luxury minivan, scalpers always find a way to get these cars and force those who really want the car to pay up the nose. But as it turns out, Nissan has come up with a solution (of sorts) to lessen instances of that happening.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

For those who want to buy a new Nissan Z, they will have to go through a ‘lottery system’. That means the customer has to register their interest and place a reservation. Sure, that’s the norm these days, but said customer also has to pay a fee of P50,000. Sure, you can pay more than that, but Nissan states that it’s no guarantee that they will be given an allocation.

Nissan will then draw the names of those who placed a reservation and be given their car afterwards. By the way, the P50,000 fee will be deducted from the car’s purchase price. That might be enough incentive for those interested in buying the car to go straight to the dealer instead of looking out for any resellers.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Separate raffles will be drawn for the automatic and manual, based on the availability of variants. For customers who would like to avail of both, they must submit separate reservation forms for each. Only one reservation for each AT and MT variant will be allowed per customer. Also, the reservation is non-transferable, and the purchase must be made by the customer under whose name the reservation was made, while initial registration of the vehicle must also be in the name of the reserving customer.

But what happens if your name wasn’t chosen? Well, there are two options here. You can either wait for the next draw or ask for a refund on the reservation fee. Nissan assures its customers that this lottery system is random, so ‘extra favors’ won’t work here. And if the salesperson insists that paying a bigger reservation fee is a guaranteed slot, call out their bluff and BS.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The reservation books for the all-new Nissan Z are now open. The first raffle draw will be conducted on October 12, 2023, with a cutoff for entries on October 10, 2023. Succeeding raffles will be held every month, so don’t lose hope if you weren’t selected in the first batch. Either way, you’ll still have time as you can reserve a unit until January 15, 2024.

Prices for both manual and automatic variants of the 2024 Nissan Z start at P3,888,000.

Want to know more? Check out the full mechanics by clicking here.