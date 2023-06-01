Preview and specs: What to expect when the Omoda 5 EV lands in PH this year

Omoda, an upcoming brand in the local automotive industry, wants to make its mark on the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the Philippines. The Chinese marque made its formal introduction this year, and is part of an influx of new car brands eager to stake a claim on the growing Philippine automotive industry. Now Omoda has announced what its local EV model will be.

The Omoda 5 EV boasts a range of advanced features that showcase what the brand can do. Its notable attributes include a 16-function ADAS System, incorporating front collision avoidance, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree view camera and a heads-up display, along with dual 10.25-inch screens.

Comfort is taken seriously inside the Omoda 5 EV, offering power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation functions for both the driver and passengers. The vehicle comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, seamlessly integrating connectivity into the driving experience.

Drivers will enjoy features such as remote start, keyless entry, and a remote switch for air-conditioning, accessible through a key fob. Entertainment is courtesy of an eight-speaker Sony sound system, complemented by three high-speed USB ports, two power outlets, and a wireless charging pad for mobile phones.

Powering the Omoda 5 EV is a liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering an estimated power output of 201hp and peak torque of around 400Nm. With a fully-charged battery, the vehicle achieves a range of 300-450km. The vehicle comes equipped with an AC/DC charging module and a portable 220v charger for convenient charging options.

Safety is important to Omoda. In the recent EURO-NCAP test, the Omoda 5 EV received a five-star rating. The vehicle incorporates various active and passive safety features, ensuring the peace of mind of its occupants.

The Omoda 5 EV not only offers advanced technology, but also promises competitive pricing. It is expected to benefit from the government's tax exemption program for electric vehicles, making it an attractive option for eco-conscious drivers. Furthermore, under Republic Act No. 11697, also known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), it will be exempt from the number coding scheme.

Anticipate the launch of the Omoda 5 EV in the fourth quarter of this year, coinciding with the introduction of Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

