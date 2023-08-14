Omoda 5 EV will get 8-year/200,000km warranty on its battery and electric motor

Chinese cars may have continuously improved in terms of quality in recent years, but yet the stigma remains. Especially more so for the newer Chinese players.

Omoda, however, has something that might pique the interest of even the most skeptical buyers. For its upcoming EV, the Omoda 5, the carmaker will be offering an extensive warranty package.

PHOTO BY Omoda

There will be an eight-year or 200,000km warranty, whichever comes first, on the EV’s battery, electric motor, and electric control system. The rest of the vehicle, meanwhile, gets a five-year/200,000km warranty.

If you think about it, that’s a way bigger warranty than what most car brands are willing to give out these days. We’ve yet to test Omoda’s vehicles, but that should say something about the brand’s confidence in its products.

The Omoda 5 EV as of now is slated to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023. If you want to read more about it, you can check out this previous story of ours.

PHOTO BY Omoda

