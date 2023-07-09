The facelifted Peugeot 208 and e-208 now have ‘hypercar-like’ front ends

Europe’s best-selling car has been given an update, and for once, that doesn’t mean that the Volkswagen Golf has been facelifted. You see, the Golf lost its crown when it (whisper it) lost its way with the Mk8, and the Peugeot 208 has stepped up to take the sales crown in both 2021 and 2022.

So, this mid-life facelift for the 208 and e-208 is a fairly big deal, and we’re pleased to report that Peugeot hasn’t mucked it up.

Visually there’s a new front end with a large singular grille that features body-coloured inserts, and we’re told that the three-claw light signature comes directly from the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

Peugeot’s new logo is up front too, while ’round the back, you get more of that three-claw action with some newly horizontal red LED lighting.

When orders open in October this year, there will be two new colors available for the 208 and e-208: ‘Agueda Yellow’ and ‘Selenium Grey’ join a palette of seven options. Oh, and there will be new hybrid engine options too.

The 208 will still be available as a pure petrol hatch with either a five- or six-speed gearbox, but it’ll also offer two 48-volt hybrid powertrains with a small electric motor mounted in six-speed dual-clutch auto gearboxes. Peugeot says the setup can reduce fuel consumption by up to 15%.

And there’s more good news where the e-208 is concerned. It will now come with Peugeot’s new 156hp electric motor (up from 134hp) and the 51kWh battery will allow for 400km of range (up from 350km).

Inside, the updated cars all get a 10-inch infotainment screen no matter what trim level you go for, and thankfully it retains some physical shortcut buttons. The classic small-wheeled Peugeot i-Cockpit remains, too, with a new design for the 10-inch digital dials. Other updates include the option of an Alcantara-trimmed interior, more USB sockets, and new HD parking cameras.

Reckon Peugeot’s done enough to retain the 208’s best-seller status?

