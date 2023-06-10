The next-gen Peugeot i-Cockpit has a 21-inch curved touchscreen

Peugeot has revealed its next-generation dashboard—dubbed i-Cockpit—that’ll debut on the new 3008 later this year. And the big news is thus: The steering wheel is the same size as before.

Oh, and there’s a socking great 21-inch curved touchscreen sitting atop the dashboard. Welcome to 2023. Please wipe your fingers before entry.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

Peugeot tells us 10 million i-Cockpit cars have been sold in the 10 years since it was first unveiled, which means at least five million people are still struggling with either jacking up the steering wheel and partially obscuring the dash or slamming it to see properly.

Saying that, this new one incorporates a heads-up display, too, and this isn’t a bunch of screens tied together with string, but instead one single high-definition panel extending from the driver’s side right into the centre console. There’s LED mood lighting beneath to create a sort of ‘floating’ effect and, all jokes aside, this is an impressive dash.

It’s been angled toward the driver and includes many important things one would require of a journey in an automobile. Things like speed, power, driving aids, and energy flow, for example. That’s bundled on the driver’s side. On the other side sit all the other important bits like heating, aircon, navigation, and your medias.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

There are touch-sensitive buttons housed in the center of the dash that can be programmed to your favorite presets—contacts, nav, heating, that sort of thing. Otherwise, it’s a very clean, sharp design (which Peugeot’s a dab hand at, of course).

Oh, yes—the wheel. It’s the same size as before, but Peugeot tells us it’s been reworked and features tactile buttons. Fancy, no?

More photos of the new Peugeot i-Cockpit:

PHOTO BY Peugeot

PHOTO BY Peugeot

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.