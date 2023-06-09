Car blocks driveway, gets sarcastic printed note taped onto its window in return

Hear us out: ‘Don’t block the driveway’ signs are unnecessary. It’s common sense. If you see a gate leading to a property, don’t park in front of it. If there’s an emergency and a vehicle can’t get out of that driveway, it’s on your head.

But never mind all that, all you need to remind yourself is that it’s downright illegal.

During one of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations, New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija spotted a similar scenario somewhere in the metro. A Toyota Vios was supposedly blocking a driveway, and it got an all-caps sarcastic message—printed out, mind you—heavily taped onto its window in return.

The note reads: “Hiyang-hiya naman kami sayo, di na namin nilabas ’yung truck baka maabala ka kasi!” We reckon that’s gonna leave a mark. Literally.

We’re thinking of multiple scenarios here. One could be that the owner of this car parks in this very spot regularly, forcing the affected residents to resort to such drastic measures. The other could be that the car’s been blocking this driveway for several hours—or maybe even days—that it’s garnered awfully pissed-off neighbors.

Whatever the case may be, we’re just glad said pissed-off neighbors didn’t end up leaving major damages to the Vios. Sure, all that tape’s going to leave a lot of residue, but that’s not anything you can’t clean up easily. Better than getting scratched—or worse, stripped—paint, right?

As for you lot that’s reading this... well, we hope this serves as a good reminder to all of you.

