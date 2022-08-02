New ‘proof of parking’ bill proposes 50k fine, revocation of LTO registration for violators

Remember the Proof of Parking Space Act from 2018? It’s probably safe to say that didn’t push through as planned, huh? This isn’t deterring one lawmaker from filing a similar bill in congress, though.

House Bill No. 31, also referred to as ‘An Act Requiring Parking Space From Motor Vehicle Buyers in Metropolitan Areas as a Pre-Requisite for the Purchase of a Motor Vehicle and Registration with the Land Transportation Office,’ has been filed in the 19th Congress by representative Lord Allan Velasco.

Yes, the bill’s official name is a mouthful, so for everyone’s sake, how does the ‘Proof of Parking Space Act 2.0’ sound?

As the name implies, this piece of legislation aims to require a prospective car or motorcycle buyer to present proof that a permanent parking space for the vehicle they intend to buy exists.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

The proof of parking will be in the form of a notarized affidavit that will be kept and filed by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Anyone can report vehicle owners they suspect of not abiding by this regulation to the LTO, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), or the local government unit (LGU). Authorities from these agencies are also tasked with periodically conducting inspections to ensure this regulation is followed.

The penalties here are pretty steep. Motorists caught making fraudulent claims of owning the prerequisite parking space can be fined up to P50,000. What’s more, their LTO registration will be revoked and they will be barred from registering new cars with the agency for a period of three years. Yikes.

It’s likely going to take a while for this bill to become law, if ever. Nonetheless, this is definitely a piece of legislation to keep an eye on. Think it has a chance?

