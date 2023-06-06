Save the date: All-new Mitsubishi Strada global debut on June 26

Months have passed since Mitsubishi showed the XRT Concept at this year’s running of the Bangkok Motor Show. That concept was essentially a thinly veiled preview of the next-generation Strada that is due out this year. But that got us thinking, when is the production model coming out?

Well, there’s finally an answer to that.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

In an announcement made by Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, the all-new pickup (dubbed the Triton in most parts of the world) will make its world premiere on June 26, 2023. There aren’t much details just yet, but the redesigned Strada will likely be one of the most important global debuts of 2023. The Strada has been a strong seller for the brand in Southeast Asia, Oceania, and even in Africa.

With the next-gen model coming, the current model is set to bow out after eight years in production. The 2023 Strada will boast an all-new platform and expect most elements from the XRT Concept to appear on the road-going version. Another thing to look forward to is the interior as there are no teasers for it just yet. Expect the all-new Strada to be larger in all directions as most of its competitors are either longer or wider, along with a longer bed and, hopefully, a larger payload capacity.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Various reports have been saying that the next-gen Strada might have a new engine under the hood. The 4N15 will soon make way for the 4N16 that currently sees service in the Japan-spec Nissan Urvan, albeit detuned. Looking at the specs, 4N16 appears largely identical to the 4N15, so it’s likely an evolution of that engine. Both the 4N15 and 4N16 have a 2.4-liter displacement and feature variable valve timing. A pure electric version will also be produced within the decade.

