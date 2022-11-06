This Porsche 911 GT3 RS '2.7 RS' tribute costs a pretty penny

Porsche has announced prices for its latest snappily-titled US special edition – the 911 GT3 RS ‘Tribute to Carrera RS Package’ – and hoo boy it is not cheap.

As you can probably tell (from the name and the vivid Python Green accents), the special edition pays homage to the original 911 Carrera 2.7 RS and its classic white paint with Viper Green stickers and wheels option.

PHOTO BY Porsche

The Tribute includes the aforementioned Python Green stickers, plus painted magnesium wheels, green mirror caps and a special US-spec RS logo on the rear wing end plates. You get the track-ready Weissach Package as standard too, as well as green stitching, “Tribute to Carrera RS” sill plates and a very special white key.

Oh, and for some reason Porsche is also throwing in a Porsche Design watch that gets a white bezel, stitching that matches that of the car’s and a Python Green winding rotor.

PHOTO BY Porsche

That’s not even the strangest thing though, because buyers of the Tribute will also get a pair of 1:43 scale model cars (one of the new car, one of the 2.7 RS – very cool) and some form of NFT badge thing (we don’t really know what it is, but it sounds very uncool).

PHOTO BY Porsche

Ah yes, and then there’s the subject of cost. Well, if you live in the US and you want your new, wildly-bewinged 911 GT3 RS to be equipped with the Tribute to Carrera RS Package then you’ll have to stump up $314,000 (P18,367,430) with Porsche’s standard $1,450 (P84,817) ‘Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee’ included. Ouch.

That makes the retro liveried version $88,750 (P5,191,431) more than a base-spec GT3 RS and $50,500 (P2,953,997) more than a ‘normal’ GT3 RS with the Weissach Pack.

