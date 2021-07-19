The 500kph* Koenigsegg Jesko is ready to head into production

Here it is folks—the finished Koenigsegg Jesko. Well, almost finished. You’re looking at a “pre-series production car,” revealed just as Koenigsegg begins “pre-assembly” of the first customer chassis. 125 Jeskos are due to be built—split between the regular car and the low-drag Absolut—at a rate of 40 to 50 a year. The first cars will be ready come spring 2022, and of course they’re all already sold. Even at £2 million+ (P139 million, before tax) a pop.

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

If you need to reacquaint yourself with the fastest thing to come out of Sweden since this Saab, then by all means go ahead. You’ll want to click here to read about the ‘normal’ Jesko, and here to brush up on the low-drag Absolut.

In brief, the Jesko uses a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that revs to 8,500rpm and makes around 1,600hp on E85 biofuel. It drives the rear wheels through a nine-speed transmission—with SEVEN wet, multidisc clutches—that “represents a scale of evolution not seen since the development of modern dual-clutch technology at the turn of the century.” Koenigsegg claims the so-called “Light Speed Transmission” (LST) is set to be the world’s fastest-shifting gearbox.

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

The standard car makes around 800kg downforce at 250kph, or 1,000kg at 275kph. The Absolut subs the massive, active rear wing that makes those numbers possible for a longer tail and various other aerodynamic modifications that should give it an “unbelievably fast” top speed.

“Simulations say this will go way past our target of 500kph or 310mph,” says CvK, “the limit is tires, location, and sanity.” Cripes.

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

PHOTO BY Koenigsegg

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

