The Ramcharger is back as a plug-in hybrid truck with a claimed 1,110km of range

Hybrid pickups are nothing new: The Ford F-150 has its PowerBoost option and the Toyota Tundra has a new i-Force Max engine. But Ram thinks it’s onto something with a robust plug-in hybrid option, giving buyers the benefits of a fully-electric truck with a gas engine providing additional power and range. Also, we love a good excuse to bring back a cool name from a brand’s past. Ramcharger! Hooray!

Consider this a half-step between the refreshed Ram 1500 and the upcoming fully-electric Ram Rev. And unlike on other plug-in hybrids on sale today, the Ramcharger’s gas engine acts as a generator for the battery rather than directly powering the wheels. The engine in question is Ram’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which charges a large 92kWh battery pack.

PHOTO BY Stellantis

The end result: 663hp and 833Nm torque through a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout. That’s enough to scoot this pickup to 60mph (97kph) in 4.4sec.

Ram estimates a fully electric driving range of around 230km, but with a full tank of fuel powering the V6, total range is expected to be 1,110km. The Ramcharger can be plugged into a Level 3 DC fast charger with a max charging speed of 145kW, and like the Ford F-150, it has a bidirectional 7.2kW outlet, which can power your home in an outage or recharge your buddy’s EV.

PHOTO BY Stellantis

The Ramcharger ups the Ram 1500’s towing and payload capacities, maxing out at 6,350kg and 1,190kg, respectively. Happily, it comes standard with the Ram 1500’s four-corner air springs, which help with load leveling and provide a surprisingly supple ride.

Another big deal for the Ramcharger is the inclusion of a robust Level 2 driver-assistance system similar to Ford’s BlueCruise or General Motors’ Super Cruise. This allows for legit hands-free driving on highways, and complements the tech-heavy interior that includes a 10.3-inch passenger display and a choice of either a 12.0- or 14.5-inch vertically oriented multimedia screen.

PHOTO BY Stellantis

While the rest of the refreshed Ram range will arrive in early 2024, the Ramcharger isn’t expected to arrive until the end of next year, around the same time as the fully-electric Ram Rev. As for what it’ll cost, you can bet the Ramcharger won’t be cheap, but it’ll likely come in below the fully-electric Rev, possibly making it even more attractive to truck buyers who want to dip their toes in EV waters.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.