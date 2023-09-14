The Ford F-150 gets major updates, coming soon to PH?

The Ford F-150 has been the USA’s best-selling vehicle for the last 46 years. The full-size truck took the sales lead in 1977 and has kept it since. But just because it has been on the top for that long, it doesn’t mean Ford is resting on its laurels.

So, 2024 sees the F-150 getting a facelift, but the changes are beyond skin deep. The new F-150 gets powertrain upgrades, new features, expanded cargo flexibility, and more. It may be a minor model change, but there are major updates for the mid-cycle refresh.

PHOTO BY Ford

From the outside, the 2024 F-150 has revamped front end with a redesigned grille, daytime running light clusters, and bumper. There are also minor tweaks to the rear with a new set of taillight clusters. Ford wants to point out that the front bumper has a modular design, allowing for aftermarket modifications. Yes, Ford encourages modding F-150s.

PHOTO BY Ford

Inside, the design is similar to the pre-facelift model, but there’s tech updates to be seen. For starters, there’s a redesigned digital instrument cluster display, along with new infotainment software.

PHOTO BY Ford

New for 2024 is something called the Pro Access Tailgate. It’s an option for most variants of the F-150, and it features a split tailgate that can open 37, 70, or 100 degrees. Another neat bit of kit is the Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. In essence, the two systems work together to align the hitch with the trailer coupler while simultaneously controlling the truck’s speed, steering, and braking.

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford is putting greater emphasis on the F-150's ‘Pro Power’ system. It’s essentially an on-board generator to supply power off-grid. The company said that the Pro Power system helped thousands of families in the wake of several hurricanes that hit the US recently. This system is standard on the hybrid-powered versions of the F-150.

PHOTO BY Ford

Moving to powertrains, the 3.3-liter V6 has been discontinued. The base engine is now a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with more power than last year. It now makes 300hp and 576Nm of torque. There’s also twin-turbo V6 and V8 options, both making over 400hp. As for the Powerboost hybrid, that one doles out 430hp and 773Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Ford

Given the steady sales of the F-150 in the country, we wouldn’t be surprised if Ford Philippines brings in a couple of units here. And who says there’s no market for these big rigs in the country?

PHOTO BY Ford

Ford says the 2024 F-150 will carry a base price of $38,565, but that’s for the most basic single-can model. We reckon the popular models and body styles will hover in the $40,000-$60,000 range. In local currency, that’s around P2.2 million to P3.5 million.