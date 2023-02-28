Got P13.49-M? You can splurge that on the 2023 Range Rover Sport

A few months ago, Land Rover Philippines rolled out the all-new Range Rover in the country. The regal halo SUV has certainly enjoyed its time in the limelight since its launch, but it’s now time to let its brother be the star of the range. This year, Land Rover Philippines rolls out the next-generation Range Rover Sport.

The all-new Range Rover Sport is the smaller but more athletic version of the full-sized Range Rover, and the powertrain options for the Philippines reflects that. There’s a range of six-cylinder mild-hybrid turbopetrol and turbodiesel options, along with a potent twin-turbo V8. That boosted V8 packs 523hp and 750Nm of torque, giving it a 0-100kph time of just 4.5 seconds. Not bad at all for an SUV that tips the scales at over 2,500kg.

But for those who still want potent performance with a balance of fuel efficiency, the Philippine-spec Range Rover Sport can also be ordered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Badged as the P440e, this version pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor. This gives the Range Rover Sport P440e a total system output of 434hp and 550Nm of torque.

This being Land Rover, you can expect it to wear its off-roading credentials on its sleeve. The Range Rover Sport comes with permanent four-wheel drive with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system. With that system in place, the driver can simply select what kind of terrain they will tackle and let the SUV’s electronics and differentials sort itself out.

The Range Rover Sport can also keep itself level on harsh terrain thanks to Adaptive Dynamics 2 technology. It allows this SUV to constantly adjust its dampers, air suspension, and anti-roll bars to give it large suspension articulation when climbing over obstacles. Meanwhile, the optional four-wheel steering system helps make this nearly five-meter-long SUV more maneuverable in tight trails.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Range Rover Sport without luxuries. The all-new model greets drivers and passengers with acres of wood, aluminum, and leather throughout the cabin. Those in the front seats get 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. Audiophiles will appreciate the 29-speaker soundsystem by Meridian, and up to 1,430W of amplifier power.

So how much for this leather-lined, trail-ready off-roader? There are no prices set for individual variants, but the range (no pun intended) kicks off at P13,490,000. At that price point, would you still take it to trails?

We would.