The new Range Rover Velar can now be yours for P6,690,000

The Range Rover Velar received a minor model change earlier this year. It was released in February 2023, and has now made its way to the Philippines. Well, that was quick, considering that it sometimes takes ages for a new model to land here.

On the face of it, the new Velar looks largely identical to last year’s model. However, a closer look is required to see any changes, especially when it comes to the exterior. Inside, however, is where most of the updates went.

Okay, let’s start with the outside first. The new Velar gets a redesigned grille with a sharper look and a distinct pattern. Its front bumpers have also been tweaked, while the rear bumper is lower than before. Also new are the taillights that now feature a 3D effect. Rounding up the exterior enhancements are a new set of alloy wheel designs.

Inside, Land Rover claims there are new materials on the surfaces for an even richer feel...not that the old Velar ever felt cheap inside. But the main highlight here is the Pivi Pro infotainment system. It features the latest software with new functions and graphics. Also, the new Velar does away with a lot of buttons inside with most functions now moved to the massive 11.4-inch floating curved glass interface.

Other interesting features? Land Rover is shying away from leather in the new Velar. Instead, it has something called Kvadrat, a synthetic wool that ‘combines modern aesthetic with enhanced tactility’. The Velar can also be updated over the air and can even bring up navigation, on-board diagnostics, chassis and powertrain bang up to date.

The Velar is only available with one engine specification for the Philippine market. Dubbed the P250, it’s a turbocharged 2.0-liter turbopetrol. It’s good for 247hp and 365Nm of torque, and it shifts via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This being a Land Rover, four-wheel drive is included, along with various terrain management systems.

The lone variant of the Range Rover Velar starts at P6,690,000.