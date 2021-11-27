The Subaru Levorg STI Sport R reminds us of the Impreza wagons of the ’90s

Say hello to today’s new JDM-exclusive metal, the Subaru Levorg STI Sport R. Feeling miffed you won’t be able to drive this out of a local showroom? Let’s give you some details...

The Sport R’s flat-four turbo produces a healthy 271hp and 349Nm of torque, hooked up to all-wheel drive (but of course) via a CVT. Maybe a little of the jealousy’s been chipped away...

Doesn’t it look cool, though? Very reminiscent of Impreza wagons of the ’90s, with a burly powertrain to match. There’s a big ol’ media screen and digital dials in this one, though, as well as—hurrah!—an electrically opening tailgate.

Which may mean it’s no focused, featherweight special descended from the muddy stages, but that doesn’t stop us from craving one. Are you with us?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

