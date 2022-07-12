Suzuki is bringing back the Grand Vitara nameplate

After Suzuki Philippines (SPH) announced the discontinuation of the Vitara, we’ve been looking at other models from neighboring markets that could serve as a good replacement, such as India’s new Brezza.

However, an upcoming model in the Indian market has just been announced, and we reckon it could be the Vitara replacement we’re searching for: the Grand Vitara.

Yes, Suzuki is reviving the ‘Grand Vitara’ moniker. It also looks like the new model will be sold under Nexa, Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership arm. No details whatsoever have been revealed yet, but Nexa did give us a good look at the rear end of this new SUV. There are stylish horizontal taillights flanking the Suzuki badge, and we’re guessing those slats could be chrome bits plastered on the liftgate.

Word is that the launch will be on July 20, and we know for sure that Nexa has already opened bookings for customers. What do you guys think? Looking forward to this big reveal?

2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara teaser:

