Five-door Suzuki Jimny coming soon to ASEAN?

2023 started off with a bang with the global premiere of the first-ever Suzuki Jimny five door. It made its debut in India and is slowly making its way around the world. In fact, it’s already available in South Africa and on order in Australia.

That said, there is still no word whether or not it’s actually coming to Southeast Asia. However, documents from Indonesia suggest that it could be coming to the region.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Land Rover is still making new parts for the classic Defender

Volvo will stop producing diesel-powered vehicles by 2024

As reported by Otodriver.com, the publication found supporting documents that hint at the five-door Jimny’s arrival in the region. A file called the Nilai Jual Kendaraan (or Vehicle Sales Value) shows the possible base prices for the more practical Jimny, as well as its likely variants.

There are no specific variant names just yet. For now, it’s just variant codes and tentative prices. Per the file, there are four variants, two with a manual and two with an automatic. The entry-level model with a manual starts at 303,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rp) (P1,120,000), while the least expensive automatic is listed at Rp 312,625,000 (P 1,156,000).

PHOTO BY Suzuki

For the manual with a higher trim level, it’s Rp. 325,000,000 (P 1,202,000), while the range-topping automatic is Rp. 335,000,000 (1,249,000). These prices are tentative, at least for now.

Following the revelation of the document, Suzuki Auto Indonesia made an explanation. The company told Otodriver that the five-door Suzuki Jimny is, indeed, one of the planned models. However, Suzuki also said that it cannot give further information just yet. Still, the fact that the company said it’s part of its future plans is good news.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

With that, one could say that the arrival of the longer Jimny in Southeast Asia is inevitable. However, it’s worth pointing out that the countries where the five-door model is being exported are right-hand drive nations. So far, there are no exports to left-hand drive countries. Still, we’re optimistic that there will be left-handers down the line given that the Jimny is a global product.