The Suzuki Jimny has some pretty cool versions in Brazil

Believe it or not, it has been five years since the fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny made its world debut. But it seems that time has been kind to the bite-sized SUV. Despite its age, sales are still strong meaning the novelty factor hasn’t worn off.

While demand is still at an all-time high, Suzuki is aware that the wave won’t last forever. So, to keep interest in the model up, the company has made several special and limited-edition models over the years.

More recently, we’ve been seeing throwback versions of the Jimny, namely from Australia and Malaysia. However, Suzuki Brazil has a different idea. Dubbed the 4Style and 4Expedition, these limited-edition Jimnys from Brazil go their own way.

Starting with the 4Expedition, it already looks like it’s ready to hit the trail and do a spot of overlanding. It comes with a lift kit straight from the manufacturer, so there’s no worries of voiding warranties here. It also gets mud-terrain tires, a roof basket, and beadlock wheels for good measure. And if that’s still not enough, this variant comes with a snorkel and rock sliders for when the going gets tough. The only thing missing here is the portable awning attached to the roof rails to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the 4Style goes in the opposite direction. Yes, the Jimny is a mountain goat when it comes to off-road abilities, but this one is made for street cred. Suzuki Brazil gave this Jimny variant a color-keyed grille and overfenders for a sportier look. The bumpers are also color-matched to the body for a sleeker appearance. It even gets piano black wheels and an upgraded interior. If anything, it looks too nice to take off-road.

Mechanically, however, these two Suzuki Jimny models are identical. Both still use the same four-wheel drive system as the standard model. Another carryover is its engine, in this case, a 1.5-liter that produces 100hp and 130Nm of torque. These models only come with a four-speed automatic transmission.

By the looks of it, several countries have their own gimmick when it comes to marketing and selling the Jimny. With that, we’re still waiting for the say Suzuki Philippines comes up with a country-exclusive edition for the Jimny. Fingers crossed the company does it one day. Besides, the customization and personalization options are practically endless with this SUV.

