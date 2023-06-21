Malaysia’s retro themed Jimny makes us wish Suzuki PH does the same

The Suzuki Jimny has seen several special edition models around the world. Most recently, there was the Heritage Edition shown in Australia a few months ago. Now, it’s Malaysia’s turn to make its own limited-run model of the popular mini SUV.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Dubbed the Jimny Rhino Edition, it’s exclusive to the Malaysian market, and only 30 units will be made. With all these country-specific special edition models, we’re hoping that Suzuki Philippines would come up with one down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

VIPs, your new ride has arrived: This is the all-new Toyota Alphard

New bill proposes higher third-party liability claim against commercial vehicles

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Anyway, what makes the Rhino Edition special? For starters, it gets a whole load of retro-themed graphics, but it’s different from the one applied to the Australian-market Heritage Edition. For this one, it gets pink, grey, and black decals all over its body. On top of that, it takes the retro theme a little further with its rhino badge on the tailgate and, um, another rhino on the spare tire cover. Well, they did call it Rhino Edition, after all.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Suzuki

But the changes go beyond the sticker job. There’s the “Suzuki Heritage Grille” at the front to wind back the clock, along with red mudflaps for visual zing. Suzuki Malaysia is also well aware that its customers will take their Jimnys off-road. The Rhino Edition comes standard with a differential guard to protect against potential damage on tougher trails. There’s also skid plates on the sides and the front bumper for more underbody protection.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Suzuki

As for the rest of the mini 4x4, the mechanicals are carried over unchanged. It retains the familiar 1.5-liter K15B engine under the hood that's good for 104hp and 134Nm of torque. There was no mention if all units of the Rhino Edition will either be automatic or manual only, but we’d like to think the latter is available too.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Suzuki