An automatic Suzuki S-Presso variant is on its way priced at P660k

The Suzuki S-Presso is a very likable car. It’s cute, it’s quirky, and it’s fuel efficient. The biggest complaint people have about it, though, is that it doesn’t come with an automatic gearbox.

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) has heard you guys, and after waiting nearly three years, that clutchless S-Presso is finally on its way. We say clutchless because what’s launching here soon is the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) variant.

This AGS is the same mechanism found in the Celerio. To put it simply, it’s a five-speed manual transmission that shifts automatically for you. No word if there’ll be any changes to the engine, but we reckon the hatch will retain its 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that churns out 67hp and 90Nm of torque.

SPH has officially opened reservations for the S-Presso AGS, and it’ll come priced at P660,000. What do you guys think of this one?

Suzuki S-Presso AGS 2023 announcement:

