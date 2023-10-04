Suzuki has previewed the next-gen Swift

The Swift is perhaps the most ‘seasoned’ model in the current Suzuki lineup. It made its world premiere in 2017 and had the most subtle of updates over the years. One could say it’s due for an all-new model, given that most of its competitors have received full model changes this decade.

Thankfully, Suzuki is well aware of that. With that, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. The company says it’s a concept for now, but from what we can see it’s more like a pre-production model.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

‘Bawal ba talaga?’ asks driver caught two days in a row in EDSA Busway

What exactly is the Volkswagen Tharu up against?

So, what can we expect? Well, there are no technical details for now, so specs are still up in the air. However, the company did say that the all-new Suzuki Swift will have ‘a host of advanced safety technologies including collision mitigation braking, adaptive high beams, and driver monitoring system’. It will also have a ‘high-efficiency engine [that] strikes a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency’. A mild hybrid, perhaps?

PHOTO BY Suzuki

As for its design, Suzuki has taken an evolutionary approach for the next-gen hatchback. The headlights ape those of the soon to be outgoing model, making it recognizable as a Swift. Interestingly, the new car bucks the trend of ever-growing grilles with a smaller piece at the front.

The general shape of the car is also similar to past generations of the Swift. There’s the large glass area at the front with the roofline that gently slopes downwards towards the rear. We still don’t know what the rear looks like, but we’re expecting it to be a more modern take on the current model.

We’ll know more about the next-generation Swift once we see it in the metal in Tokyo this month. Perhaps by then, there will be more information about this model. That said, we might expect this model to land in the Philippines eventually, but that’s only if there will be assembly in Thailand.