JMS 2023: The fourth-gen Suzuki Swift debuts, but will PH get it?

A few weeks ago, Suzuki previewed the next-generation Swift that was set to be shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. At the time, details were limited, but Suzuki did show the entire car. Now that we’re here at the show, we can tell you more about it.

The 2024 Suzuki Swift is the fourth-generation model of the popular hatchback. With that, it continues the small hatchback’s lineage that dates back nearly 20 years.

As expected, the redesigned Swift is larger that its predecessor in all directions. Longer, wider, and taller than before, the hatchback grows in each passing generation. Given that the current model is already six years old and most of its competition being significantly redesigned, we say it’s about time the Swift grew up, literally and figuratively.

For design, one can say that the 2024 Swift is an exercise in evolution. Yes, there’s the sharper looking headlights, the slimmer front grille and the generally more aggressive fascia, but one could say it couldn’t be mistaken for anything else other than a Swift. A dramatic change, it isn’t, but it’s recognizable nonetheless.

The same could be said about the side profile. Yes, it’s a bigger car than before but its large windows, minimalist body lines, and sweeping roofline are what we’ve seen in past iterations of the hatchback. As for the rear, there are large, squared-off taillights and a bulbous tailgate…which we’ve also seen before. Again, it’s evolution, not revolution.

However, it’s on the inside where the all-new Swift gets a significant makeover. It follows Suzuki’s new design language with softer curves and edges combined with a few angular cues. There’s more digitalization present in the dash and controls as well. Curiously, it still comes with a CD player. When was the last time you saw that in a brand-new car, let alone a pre-production prototype?

The little hatchback also gets a significant boost in the aspect of safety. Stability control and traction control are commonplace these days, so the new Swift gains more in advanced driver assist systems. There’s adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and even a driver monitoring system that detects distraction or drowsiness.

Suzuki didn’t mention specifics about the engine just yet. However, it does have a mild-hybrid powertrain arrangement. It’s a 1.25-liter, three-cylinder mill mated to a 48v system, a setup similar to (but not totally like) the Ertiga we have in the country. Non-hybrid models are to be expected, along with a full hybrid version.

So, is Suzuki Philippines bringing it to the country? It's a huge question mark for now given that more people have been choosing mini crossovers over subcompact hatchbacks in recent years. That said, it would be a shame if it won't come to the country given that there's a distiinct lack of B-segment hatchbacks in the Philippines these days