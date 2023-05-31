Will PH get the upcoming Suzuki XL7 Hybrid?

Back in January 2023, we saw the introduction of the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid in the country. It’s the first of its kind in its class, and it’s also the least expensive mild-hybrid vehicle sold in the land. Now, it seems that Suzuki wants to apply that tech to another of its small seven-seat models in Southeast Asia.

Over in Indonesia, Suzuki has released a teaser for the XL7 Hybrid. There isn’t much info for now, but the Japanese automaker did mention a premiere date. The Suzuki XL7 Hybrid will be introduced in Southeast Asia by June 15, 2023.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

That said, the XL7 Hybrid isn’t exactly a new product. It’s been on sale in India as the XL6 and had a mild-hybrid engine from the start. The Indian-market XL6 is essentially an XL7 with the second-row bench replaced with a pair of captain’s chairs. That model received an update in 2022, switching from the K15B engine to the fresher K15C unit.

With that, the India-spec model should give us some clues about the ASEAN-spec XL7 Hybrid. As mentioned, it uses a K15C engine. It is a 1.5-liter mill that makes 103hp and 138Nm of torque. It’s then paired with a 12V lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG). If those specs look familiar, that’s because it’s the same combination used in the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

It’s worth pointing out that the Indian model uses a six-speed automatic. In ASEAN markets, the XL7 and Ertiga still use a four-speed automatic, even with a mild-hybrid setup for the latter. Here’s to hoping Suzuki finally upgrades the rather old-school four-speed unit as most automatic cars these days have at least six. The XL7’s prime competitors have use a CVT or continuously variable transmission, namely the Honda BR-V and Toyota Veloz. High-riding subcompact seven seaters that still use a four-speed are the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross and Toyota Rush.

We’ll know more once the new XL7 Hybrid is released in a few weeks. Until there, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the ASEAN-spec model gets two extra gears in its automatic transmission.