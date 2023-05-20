Car News

Japanese tuner T-Demand has slammed the all-new Toyota Prius, and it looks sick

by Greg Potts | 6 hours ago
T-Demand Toyota Prius
PHOTO: T-Demand on Facebook
We’ve seen a few modified Toyota Priuses over the hybrid hero’s 25-year lifespan, but none have ever looked quite like this. This is Japanese tuner T-Demand’s take on the brand-new fifth-gen Prius, a car that (surprisingly) starts life as a very good-looking thing.

T-Demand has fitted ‘AIRSUS’ air suspension and slammed the Prius as low as it’ll go. It's then fitted with new brakes and massive aftermarket alloy wheels with some serious negative camber.

T-Demand Toyota Prius

There’s no word on any performance upgrades, but we like to imagine that the standard 2.0-liter four-pot has been swapped out for a hybridized 2JZ because why the hell not?

A super sleek modified Prius. What has the world come to.

More photos of T-Demand’s slammed Toyota Prius:

T-Demand Toyota Prius

T-Demand Toyota Prius

T-Demand Toyota Prius

T-Demand Toyota Prius

T-Demand Toyota Prius

T-Demand Toyota Prius

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

