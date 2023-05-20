Japanese tuner T-Demand has slammed the all-new Toyota Prius, and it looks sick

We’ve seen a few modified Toyota Priuses over the hybrid hero’s 25-year lifespan, but none have ever looked quite like this. This is Japanese tuner T-Demand’s take on the brand-new fifth-gen Prius, a car that (surprisingly) starts life as a very good-looking thing.

T-Demand has fitted ‘AIRSUS’ air suspension and slammed the Prius as low as it’ll go. It's then fitted with new brakes and massive aftermarket alloy wheels with some serious negative camber.

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

There’s no word on any performance upgrades, but we like to imagine that the standard 2.0-liter four-pot has been swapped out for a hybridized 2JZ because why the hell not?

A super sleek modified Prius. What has the world come to.

More photos of T-Demand’s slammed Toyota Prius:

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

PHOTO BY T-Demand on Facebook

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.