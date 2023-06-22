The Subaru Crosstrek has arrived at a starting price of P1,998,000

If you’re confused about the name, don’t worry, this is the Subaru XV we’ve all come to like but now with a new name. Actually in the North American market they’ve been using the XV Crosstrek name for years until they just dropped the ’XV.’ Now Subaru is just standardizing the names.

Exclusive distributor Motor Image Pilipinas has announced that it now accepting reservations for the all-new Subaru Crosstrek, the third generation of its popular subcompact SUV, at all dealerships nationwide.

The Crosstrek is retains the look and stance that made it the preferred choice of professionals and executives. We still have a hard time distinguishing the first and second-generation XV, and it looks like the Crosstrek will continue this tradition, although the different name badge should help a lot. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the XV/Crosstrek has nailed the balance between looking sporty and formal—it looks at home both at a camp site and a formal corporate event (just make sure it’s washed after your weekend camping trip).

Like all Subarus in the past five years, the safety features are top notch—especially now that it has Enhanced EyeSight 4.0. Now there’s Autonomous Emergency Steering, Lane Departure Prevention, and Lane Centering Function. With EyeSight 4.0 comes better cameras that can help provide better detection for pedestrians and bicycles.

PHOTO BY Subaru

Inside you’ll be greeted by a massive infotainment touchscreen, as well as improved ergonomic front seats. The cabin materials are also of the same high quality we’ve come to expect from a Japan-made car.

The 2.0-liter engines appear to have been carried over. There was no mention of powertrain in the press release. That means we’re getting the same 154hp and 196Nm four-cylinder naturally aspirated mill.

Here are the prices of the new Subaru Crosstrek:

Crosstrek 2.0 iL EyeSight - P1,998,000

Crosstrek 2.0 iS EyeSight - P2,018,000

The official launch is on July 19, 2023.

NOTE: The photo we used is from the North American model, which looks very similar but may have a different trim than the one we get.