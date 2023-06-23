This is what the new, facelifted Mazda 2 looks like in sedan form

If you take a look at Mazda’s most recent new car launches, there’s no doubt that the Japanese automaker is setting its sights on the more lucrative (and profitable) premium segment. That said, the company still has to cater to the small car market in the form of the Mazda 2.

The Mazda 2 also happens to be the oldest car in the company’s lineup. The current generation model has been around since 2014, so it’s nearly a decade old already. Since then, all its stablemates have received full model changes, but the Mazda 2 has trundled on with facelifts and updates. The most recent one was this year, and the new look has been, um, interesting.

First launched in Japan, the second facelift of the Mazda 2 has just made its ASEAN premiere in Thailand. Like the Japanese version, it gets the new face and wheel choices. However, unlike the Japanese model, the ASEAN-spec retains the sedan version and gets the same changes as the hatchback. That means the four-door looks just as opinion-dividing as the hatch.

However, it’s the base model that draws a bit of flack thanks to its color-coordinated grille and wheel covers. Moving up the variant range, it starts to look less polarizing, but that grille is still a controversial talking point. If you’re no fan of that blank plate, you’ll have to go for the sportiest variant to get a honeycomb grille.

The interior of the new Mazda 2 is still largely identical to the one launched nearly a decade ago. However, it does get a little bit more technology in for form of an updated infotainment system. The 2024 Mazda2 (both sedan and hatchback) also gain wireless charging, power seats with memory, and a 360-degree camera on higher trim levels.

In Thailand, there are two engine options available for the Mazda 2 sedan and hatchback. The 1.5-liter gas engine is not offered over there. Instead, Thai customers have the choice between a 1.3-liter gas or, get this, a 1.5-liter turbodiesel. The latter is good for 103hp and 250Nm of torque, and it shifts with a six-speed automatic.