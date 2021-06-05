Touring Superleggera celebrates its 95th birthday with this Ferrari-based stunner

Welcome to Touring Superleggera’s latest creation, the mid-engined Arese RH95. Built to mark the company’s 95th birthday, just 18 examples will be constructed “around the chassis and drivetrain of a well-known exotic, mid-engine donor car”—almost certainly the Ferrari F8 Tributo—and sold for a no-doubt hefty, undisclosed sum.

Its styling is a continuation of the company’s ‘Streamline’ design philosophy, which it introduced in 2012 with the jaw-dropping Alfa Romeo 8C-based Disco Volante and revived last year with the Ferrari F12-based Aero 3 (which is “currently still available” if you’re interested).

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Arese RH95—named for the location of Touring Superleggera’s HQ in Milan and the initials of the project’s ‘founding patron’—is the company’s first mid-engined car. Its body is mostly carbon fiber, the front-end styling is reminiscent of the Aero 3, and the rear clamshell (with an integrated and fully-functional dorsal scoop) is described as “sleek and quite voluptuous” by the coachbuilder.

Continue reading below ↓

It says the RH95’s coachwork exhibits “not a hint of the brutal faux-Le Mans-winner ‘styling’ so typical in much of the current supercar genre,” but it does concede a keen eye might spy shades of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale in its curvy form. And yes, those are scissor doors.

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Of course, you can have any color and trim combo you want. Car #1 is finished in ‘Verde Pino’ with silver accents and a mix of caramel, cocoa, and saffron-coloured leathers for the interior. Car #2 will be red with a white nose, and car #3 will be Gulf-themed.

Continue reading below ↓

Performance is broadly on par with the Ferrari F8. Touring Superleggera says the RH95 makes 710hp and 768Nm from a V8 engine, which is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. Nil to 100kph takes around 3sec, and the top speed is 340kph.

We’re promised the donor car’s “active dynamics have been engineered to handle the new body loadings and specifics,” and that each car will be “thoroughly tested and quality assured” before it’s delivered.

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

An RH95 takes six months to construct, and you can either supply your own donor Ferrari or have Touring Superleggera obtain one for you.

Like it?

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Touring Superleggera

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.