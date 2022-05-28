The Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition gets a spiffy new stripe

Everything is just better with stripes, isn’t it? Football kits, racing cars, lawns, erm… wallpaper? Oh, and as it happens, the Toyota 4Runner.

What you see above is the 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition, so named because as of 2023, the body-on-frame, Land Cruiser-based SUV will be 40 years old. Makes sense.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Prices of pickups, motorcycles, MVUC poised to increase under proposed DOF tax reforms

DOF proposal includes P1 hike for petroleum excise tax, imposition of carbon tax



Strangely, this special edition—limited to 4,040 examples—is based on the lowly SR5 trim. It’ll be available in white, black, or red though, and all will get those lovely retro stripes as well as permanent 4WD.

All 40th Anniversary specials also get bronze 17-inch wheels, the Toyota Heritage-spec front grille, and much badging inside and out. Plus, all 4Runners already come with a 4.0-liter V6 that makes a whole 270hp and is connected to a five-speed automatic gearbox. Are we sure it’s not the powertrain that’s celebrating its 40th birthday?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.