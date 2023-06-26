Toyota confirmed the Century SUV during the Alphard launch

Toyota is fresh from launching the all-new Alphard and Vellfire. However, those two luxury vans aren’t the only big announcement from the world’s best-selling automaker. During its presentation of the redesigned vans, the company dropped a surprise.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota has confirmed that it is working on the first-ever Century-based SUV. Toyota says the Century is the ‘ultimate chauffer experience’, but also admits that the opulent limousine needs to evolve. By that, the company means more folks are buying into the ultra-lux SUV segment. Sure, the Range Rover was the pioneer of that class, but Rolls-Royce and Bentley kicked it up a notch with the Cullinan and Bentayga, respectively.

With that, we can expect the Century SUV to be as luxurious as its European rivals, albeit with a Japanese twist. There is no mention what platform it will use, but given that Toyota is expecting it to be chauffer driven, it’s unlikely that it will be based in the Land Cruiser. Besides, the Lexus LX is already around to cater to those who want the ultimate luxury experience away from the urban jungle.

It also seems likely that the Century range will grow beyond the sedan and SUV. Toyota called it the 'chauffer series', so we might see ultra-luxury Toyotas with the Century name in different body styles.

PHOTO BY Toyota

So, when is Toyota launching the Century SUV? Surprisingly, the company has a target reveal for it already. Toyota says it will pull the covers off its most luxurious crossover before the end of the year. It’s worth noting that the Japan Mobility Show will be held this October, so it’s possible that it will be revealed during that exhibition.

