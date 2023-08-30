It looks like the Toyota Century SUV is coming on September 6

It looks like the Toyota Century SUV is coming soon. That’s judging by a recent news release that Toyota posted on August 30, 2023. Japan’s largest automaker did show a preview of it during the launch of the all-new Alphard back in June 2023, but didn’t mention any specifics just at the time. Now, there’s more word from Toyota.

The news release said the company will have a ‘new car presentation’ on September 6, 2023. The lone photo shows what appears to be a large luxury SUV. Why luxury, you ask? Perhaps the gloved hand pulling on the rear door handle is a bit of a hint.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Aside from that, we can also see a section of the new SUV’s rear end. By the looks of it, the (possible) Century SUV will have boxy lines, along with angular character lines along its flanks. We also see chrome on the glass and window frames, as well as on the tailgate. We also see the SUV’s split taillight design, along with its broad rear shoulders.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Toyota was working on a high-riding version of the Century back in February 2023. Of course, Toyota has mostly confirmed that by now, but there is still the possibility of it having a different name. That said, Century Cross doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Century X, perhaps?

PHOTO BY Toyota

It has also been said that the new flagship SUV will ride on the TNGA-K platform. If so, that means it shares the same bones as the Toyota Highlander, Lexus TX, and Toyota Alphard. The previous report also stated that it could start at around ¥10 million, which is about P3.9 million at current exchange rates. Engine details are unknown at this point, but hybrid V6 power is a good guess.

We will know more about this model once Toyota pulls the covers in a few days. Until then, it’s time to mark your calendar for what could be Toyota’s plushest and most opulent SUV yet.