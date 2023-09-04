We're now pretty sure this is the Toyota Century-based SUV

A few weeks ago, Toyota released a teaser for a ‘new car presentation’ this coming September 6, 2023. It’s safe to say that it could be the first-ever Century-based luxury SUV, but Toyota was tight-lipped on details at the time. That said, the teaser photo might make you say ‘well, what else can it be?’

Even though the launch is on the horizon, that isn’t stopping Toyota from releasing yet another preview photo of the new luxury SUV. This time around, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that it’s the Century-based high-rider. That’s because the new photo shows the front end of the SUV, complete with the logo made exclusively for the Century.

PHOTO BY Toyota

From what we can see, it appears Toyota is taking the bold and boxy theme for this model. The SUV’s nose is flat with a wide grille that looks more like a sizable panel. The Century logo sits proudly in the middle, also serving what could be its radar for its advanced driver assist systems. Then there’s the split headlight design with four subtle daytime running lights.

PHOTO BY Toyota

We figure this model will possibly be the largest crossover in Toyota’s stable. It is said to ride on the TNGA-K platform, meaning it might share the same architecture as the Toyota Highlander, Lexus TX, Toyota Alphard, and Lexus LM.

PHOTO BY Toyota

That said, it could be around the same size as the the Century sedan, that already measures well over five meters long and two meters wide. If Toyota wants to make it as large and as opulent as it wants, we wouldn’t be surprised if the SUV will be around the length and width of the sedan.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Engine details are unknown at this point, but hybrid V6 power from the Lexus RX is a good guess. Of course, it’s still possible that it might also be available with a hybrid V8 lifted straight from the Century sedan.