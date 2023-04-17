It looks like Toyota is putting the ‘Compact Cruiser’ into production

Back in 2021, Toyota showed a range of concepts that will eventually become its EV lineup. Among these was a small crossover (or SUV) inspired by the classic J40 Series Land Cruiser. Toyota has been quiet about that particular concept, but there has been an interesting development recently.

It seems that patent photos of the production version have leaked out, and internet forums have been talking about it. The EV crossover SUV still has no name at the moment, but some forums have been calling it the ‘Compact Cruiser’, based on what it was called as a concept.

PHOTO BY WIPO

PHOTO BY WIPO

There aren’t much details surrounding it at the time of writing. Aside from having no official production name, there is still no set launch year for this model. However, based on the concept, this model will be larger than a Yaris Cross but shorter than a Corolla Cross. It is also certain that it will utilize one of Toyota’s upcoming EV platforms and there is a chance it will use a shortened version of the BZ4X chassis.

PHOTO BY WIPO

As mentioned, Toyota will have a several electric vehicles coming this decade. Aside from the Compact Cruiser, there will also be an electric version of the Hilux down the line, as well as the electric successor of the Lexus LFA.

