Check out the rest of the all-new Toyota Crown family

It’s been nearly a year since the Toyota Crown received a full model change. Despite not being sold outside of Japan for decades, it still remains a revered name as Toyota’s crown jewel along with the Land Cruiser. That said, the sixteenth-generation model did raise a few eyebrows by first being introduced as a sedan-crossover.

Chairman (and Toyota kin) Akio Toyoda said that the sixteenth-generation serves as a reboot for the Crown. So, aside from the crossover-sedan, there will be three other body styles that will complete the Crown range. These are the traditional sedan, a wagon, and a sport model that somewhat resembles a coupe-crossover.

At the time, Toyota announced the other body styles but did not mention further details. But now, Japan’s biggest automaker is sharing a few specs for the rest of the range.

Let’s start with the sedan, but it appears to be more like a coupe-sedan based on Toyota’s teaser photo. The new-generation Crown Sedan will be the biggest one yet, measuring 5,030mm long, 1,890mm wide, and 1,470mm tall. There will be no more non-hybrid models for this generation, as the standard powertrain will be a hybrid.

No specifics were mentioned yet, but we might be looking at the 2.4-liter turbo hybrid or the 3.5-liter turbo hybrid for higher-spec models. Aside from that, the Crown Sedan will also get a hydrogen-powered option that is likely sourced from the Mirai. The launch date is slated for ‘Autumn 2023’, just in time for this year’s Tokyo Mobility Show.

Up next is the Crown wagon, or as Toyota prefers to call it, the Crown Estate. It’s not your typical boxy wagon with a sleek and crossover-like appearance. It also looks like this model has a few exterior cues in common with the crossover-sedan body.

Curiously, the Crown Estate is a little smaller than the sedan at 4,930mm long, 1,880mm wide, and 1,620mm tall. The powertrain options for the wagon are hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Toyota says the Crown Estate’s full reveal will be sometime in 2024.

Last is the Crown Sport, the coupe-crossover-like version. It’s the smallest of all the Crown models but it’s still a sizable vehicle in all aspects. It’s 4,710mm long, 1,880mm wide, and 1,560mm tall, so it’s slightly longer and a lot wider than the RAV4, but not as tall.

Like the Crown Estate, the Crown Sport will be offered with hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The production model will make its world debut by Autumn 2023, the same time as the Crown sedan. There’s a good chance that both the Crown Sport and Crown Sedan will make its public launch during the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show this coming October.