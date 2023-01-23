Here are (even) more GR parts for the Toyota GR86

If ever you plan to get a Toyota GR86, there are no shortage of personalization options you can do for the sports coupe. From Gazoo Racing to aftermarket companies, you won’t run out of ideas when it comes to making a unique GR86. Of course, even Toyota knows this, which is why they rolled out even more TRD and Gazoo Racing goodies for the GR86.





In addition to the Aerodynamic Package, GR Parts have come up with the second kit simply dubbed the Aerodynamic Package II. The Aerodynamic Package II is set for release by March 2023, at least for the Japanese market. So, what exactly does this kit have to offer?



OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

You’re looking at the first-ever Ford Everest Wildtrak

Did you know Toyota almost dropped the Corolla name?



PHOTO BY Toyota



First up is the GR Aero Nose Cone that extends the bumper of the GR86. TRD claims it suppresses the lifting of the inside of the front during steering thanks to the straightened upper surface of the hood. The bumper also gets a deeper front chin and additional slats on the corner air intakes for enhanced aero and a more aggressive look.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The side skirts also get a bit of a tweak for the Aero Pack II. It’s noticeably more prominent for this kit, and it makes the car seem lower to the ground. The same goes for the rear bumper with deeper extensions at the corners.



PHOTO BY Toyota





Other goodies? There's the bumper canards for a bit more downforce, door mirror fins, plus taillight covers that aids the rear spoiler for better aero. As for those who want a retro look for their GR86, Toyota has also introduced a rear windshield louver, perfect for those who want to relive the ’80s.





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

There are no prices just yet, but we reckon these will cost a pretty penny. So, do you dig it or would you prefer your GR86 with clean lines?