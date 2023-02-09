Would you choose the Toyota Grand Highlander over the Prado?

Mention ‘three-row SUV’ to us Filipinos, and we’ll typically answer with Everest, Montero Sport, or Fortuner. But over in the US, things are a little bit different. Most three-row vehicles there are not based on pickup trucks. Instead, there are more seven-seat (or eight-seat) crossovers there, and they’re pretty huge in terms of size and sales.

You’d think that Toyota would have a stronghold on that segment in the US, but interestingly, its large Highlander crossover can only fit five people. With the arrival of the all-new Honda Pilot, along with the success of the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Ford Explorer, Toyota needed an answer to those models ASAP.

It took Toyota a while, but its latest crossover is ready to take on the competition. Dubbed the Grand Highlander, it aims to take sales away from Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia. It’s based on the five-seater version, but this model is more than just a Highlander with a longer rear end.

So, how is it different?

PHOTO BY Toyota

For starters, the entire front end is different compared to the five-seater Highlander. In fact, it shares almost no sheetmetal with the model it’s based on. The Grand Highlander has a bolder-looking fascia, a straighter roofline, flatter doors, and even a different tailgate. Toyota didn’t mention the size difference between the Highlander and the Grand Highlander, but the exterior design does its part in making the disparity apparent.



What about the inside?

PHOTO BY Toyota

In a nutshell, totally different. If you were to compare the interiors, you would be forgiven for thinking the Highlander and Grand Highlander are completely unrelated. Toyota went the extra mile by giving the latter a new dashboard design, door panels, and center console. There are also two seating options available for the Grand Highlander. The second row is either a pair of captain’s chairs or a traditional bench, giving this SUV seven- or eight-seat capacity.

Any significant features?

PHOTO BY Toyota

All Grand Highlander variants pack a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a configurable center console, a wireless charger, two USB ports, and three cup holders. There are also multiple USB ports in all rows, phone storage bins (apparently that’s a thing now), and other entertainment options. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, while an online concierge service is available.

As for safety, the Grand Highlander packs Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. It includes features such as pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and proactive driving assist. Proactive driving assist provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist.

Let’s get to the good part: the engines

PHOTO BY Toyota

If you’re expecting a big, brawny V6 under the hood, you might be a little disappointed. For the Grand Highlander, you have a choice of a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder, a 2.5-liter hybrid, or a 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid. The hybrid powertrains are essentially those also found in the all-new Lexus RX crossover.



PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota has yet to release power and torque specs for the turbo 2.4-liter and 2.5-liter hybrid. However, it did reveal the figures for the 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid version. The automaker claims 362hp and 542Nm of torque for what it calls the Hybrid Max powertrain. All-wheel drive is standard for the turbo-hybrid, while optional for the 2.4-liter turbo and 2.5-liter hybrid.



