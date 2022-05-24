The Toyota Sienna marks its 25th anniversary, makes us wish we had more minivans in PH

The Hiace—that’s the only mass-market people-hauler Toyota has in its local lineup. While we understand the van’s sheer popularity here in our market, we still wish we had more options. Having more minivans, for example, would be nice.

Minivans are more premium and often more stylish than the usual vans we see on our roads. Take the Toyota Sienna—the modern-day iteration is one we’re still waiting to get in our market. The nameplate’s actually marking its 25th anniversary this year, and Toyota is launching a limited-edition Sienna in the US in celebration.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

Review: 2022 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pictured here is the Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition. For some totally unrelated reason, Toyota will only build 2,525 units of this. This particular Sienna is based on the XSE variant and comes powered by the Toyota Hybrid System II that churns out 245hp. This electrified powertrain lets the minivan do around 15km/L. Would a gasoline-powered Hiace be able to do that? We don’t think so.

The special-edition Sienna adds in snazzy 20-inch blacked-out wheels and beefier front and rear bumpers. It’s fitted with a sport-tuned suspension and can be had with a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive layout.

The model also gets a few amenities from other higher variants, including auto-dimming side mirrors with memory and reverse-tilt down functions, black leather seats with silver contrast stitching, and heated and ventilated front seats with memory function. A ‘25th Anniversary’ badge on the key fob and special-edition floormats also come with the package.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Sienna remained the best-selling minivan in the US for 2021, accounting for 35% of the total sales in its segment. So far, Toyota has sold 2.2 million Sienna models across the globe since the vehicle’s debut in 1997. Perhaps one day, we’ll see the Philippine market add a few to that tally.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.