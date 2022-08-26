Modellista’s new accessories for the Toyota Sienta give the MPV a beefier look

Toyota has just unveiled the all-new Sienta in Japan. Many of you might have an idea of what’s coming up next, and you’re probably right: Modellista has just released new kits for the revamped MPV.

Modellista has three builds available: Bright Tech Elegance, Urban Tech Gear, and Garnish Style. The third is the most subtle among the three, featuring silver garnishes on the hood, the doors, the side mirrors, and the liftgate.

PHOTO BY Modellista

The Urban Tech Gear body kit, meanwhile, gets a front grille cover, a rear protector, silver plastic trim on the front bumper, and gloss-black door handle garnishes. The flashiest among the three is the Bright Tech Elegance, which features a front bumper spoiler, side skirts, rear spats, and muffler tips. The build gives the Sienta a much beefier look.

All three can be spec’d further with additional Modellista accessories, and customers can mix and match the parts available. Two 15-inch alloy wheel designs are available as well.

PHOTO BY Modellista

How do you like this look on the Sienta? Would you dress up the MPV yourself, or would you prefer to keep it stock?

PHOTO BY Modellista

