This could be what the all-new Toyota Vios will look like in PH

Been waiting around for the all-new Toyota Vios to arrive here? You’re definitely not alone. We still haven’t gotten word from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) about the local arrival of the next-gen model. Not that we’re growing impatient, of course.

In any case, while we wait, we can at least get somewhat of a glimpse of what local Vios units will look like when they land here. A left-hand-drive version of the all-new subcompact sedan has just been launched in Laos. It’s the best sneak peek we have at the moment, so we’ll take what we can get.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The all-new Vios lands in Laos sporting the same Corolla Altis-like styling with the wide, gaping grille and the aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps. It sits on those stylish two-tone wheels that further add sportiness to the design.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, there aren’t any differences apart from the new LHD layout. The dash still gets an accentuating trim with what appears to be strips of silver plastic. The floating head unit is mounted front and center, and below are the A/C vents and controls on the center console.

When the all-new Vios arrives here, expect it to look like this. What else would you like to see from the next-gen sedan? Here’s our list, in case you want to check it out.

PHOTO BY Toyota

