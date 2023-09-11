After whistleblower report, the Toyota Vios gets tested by ASEAN NCAP

Back in April, Toyota affiliate Daihatsu admitted to ‘rigging’ vehicles to gain higher crash test safety ratings. It was reported by a company whistleblower that led Toyota to do an internal investigation regarding the matter. The Japanese took the matter seriously and did the necessary fixes to amend the problem.

The issue affected several of Toyota and Daihatsu’s DNGA or Daihatsu New Global Architecture-based vehicles. Two of the models caught in the crossfire were the Toyota Wigo and Toyota Vios. The problem was further compounded after discrepancies were found in the hybrid versions of the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky.

PHOTO BY ASEAN NCAP

Now, it seems that Toyota has resolved the matter. The ASEAN New Car Assessment Program was able to independently verify the all-new Toyota Vios’ crash and safety performance recently. Here are some of the agency’s findings.

The subcompact sedan passed the front impact test with relative ease. However, ASEAN NCAP noted marginal protection for the front passenger, and pointed out weak protection in the adult occupant side impact test. The Vios then made up for it by providing a solid performance in child occupant protection in frontal and side impact tests. For crash test performance alone, the Vios was given four stars.

PHOTO BY ASEAN NCAP

However, ASEAN NCAP ratings aren’t based on crash tests alone. The agency also tests the effectiveness of a car’s advanced driver assist systems. In that aspect, the Vios performed well and the Toyota Safety Sense fitted to the car helped give it five stars for active safety systems.

So, despite the average crash test result, the performance of Toyota Safety Sense pulled up the all-new Vios’ score. It was enough to give the car a five-star safety rating with a general weighted grade of 78.80 percent.

Want to see the safety tests in action? Check out the video below: