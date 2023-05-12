Which version of the Toyota Vios do you want here?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that the Toyota Vios received a major overhaul last year. Not only does it have an all-new design, the subcompact sedan also shifted to a new platform, the Daihatsu New Global Architecture. While it’s not confirmed yet, we’re excited to that model to be introduced in the Philippines.

However, there is a possibility that the Philippine version might look a little different. That’s because the current generation Vios recently got a facelift. Given that Vietnam is an ASEAN country, it does open up the possibility of the facelifted version being sold in the Philippines.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The 2023 Vios facelift in Vietnam gets the new Yaris face that was first seen in Thailand. Like the Yaris update, the Vios receives a new pair of headlights that are reminiscent of the previous-generation Prius. The front bumper gets a rather interesting redesign that’s sure to divide opinion. And while the front end looks dramatically different compared to the ones in showrooms right now, the hood and the fenders are the same. As for the rest of the car, it has a new set of alloys and a few tweaks to the taillight reflectors. From the rear quarters, it looks identical to the current version.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The interior is largely unchanged save for that touchscreen audio system that now sticks out of the dash. The addition of USB-C ports are also new for 2023, along with the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense for the top-spec model.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Powertrain specs are carried over from the current Vios. That means a 1.5-liter engine with 106 hp and 140Nm of torque. The Vietnamese market does not offer the 1.3-liter. Gearbox choices include a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.