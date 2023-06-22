Car News

Yes, even the Toyota Yaris Cross gets some GR Parts goodies

No, it won't make it go faster
by Anton Andres | 3 hours ago
Toyota Yaris Cross with GR Parts
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

Despite the Raize and the Corolla Cross occupying both price points of the small crossover market, Toyota managed to find space between those two models to make the Yaris Cross. Launched in Indonesia back in May, it’s set to be exported to neighboring ASEAN countries.

As with any new Toyota model, Gazoo Racing has made parts for the small crossover. Mind you, the Gazoo-fied Yaris Cross doesn’t get any go fast bits, but it gets body kit options and extra accessories. It doesn’t even get the GR Sport tag like most Toyota models. Instead, it’s called the Yaris Cross GR Parts.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Traffic violations shot up after no-contact apprehension policy suspension, says MMDA
Ride-hailing service inDrive will soon begin operations in PH

Toyota Yaris Cross with GR Parts

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, what does it offer? Well, most of the GR parts are seen on the outside. There’s a deeper front chin and a blacked-out grille surround. Over at the back, it has a bumper kit with more prominent diffusers and a tailgate spoiler. That’s it. No wheel and tire upgrades, and no special suspension settings.

Toyota Yaris Cross with GR Parts

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Inside, the only GR upgrades you’ll see are extra badges. There’s the GR logo stitched on the headrests, and a GR enamel badge on the steering wheel. The rest of the cabin is standard Yaris Cross. That said, there are other accessories available such as door visors, dash cameras, and cargo organizers.

Toyota Yaris Cross with GR Parts

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As for the availability of the Yaris Cross in the Philippines, there is still a huge question mark about it. Toyota Motor Philippines has yet to confirm if that model will be offered to local consumers. If so, it might be one of the biggest surprises that Toyota will pull here.

See Also

Read Next
Traffic violations shot up after no-contact apprehension policy suspension, says MMDA
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Toyota

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱