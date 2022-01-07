This Turkish-made smart car concept is on display at CES 2022

Technology and mobility—whether in cars, public transportation, or things on two wheels—essentially go hand-in-hand these days. This is why we come across more than a handful of concept vehicles at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

This year is no different. One of the standouts currently on display at CES is a Turkish-made electric smart car called the Transition Concept Smart Device.

Transported to the show via a Turkish cargo aircraft, the Transition is a concept car by Togg that features a feasible exterior design. Frankly, it looks like it could easily head to a production line.

PHOTO BY Togg

The car is a fastback with clean surfaces, muscular elements, massive wheels, and an aggressive overall demeanor. The front-end features a large grille with elements that light up, flanked by angry swept-back headlights, while the rear flaunts a stylish unified taillight design and Togg branding. It’s simple, clean, and attractive.

The interior leans more towards the conceptual side of things, though. The dash is covered in a large screen that appears to serve as everything from an instrument cluster to an entertainment display. Prominent use of blue ambient lighting also gives the cabin a futuristic kind of vibe.

No technical details were provided, but Togg says it plans to manufacture its batteries in-house. The company also has some very lofty goals in terms of production, sharing that it hopes to launch its first car by the end of this year with the aim of having a million units in five countries by the end of the decade.

PHOTO BY Togg

“We define ourselves as a technology company. That is why we are at CES, the gathering place for the latest technological innovations and firsts,” Togg CEO Gürcan Karaka said.

“The transformation that occurred in the mobile phone industry in response to changing user expectations is occurring in the automotive industry today. More agile, creative, collaborative, user-centric organizations, not necessarily the big and established brands, will be the most successful in the near future. The race in this field is just beginning, and we are in this race.”

We’re digging the confidence. Think we’ll have a Philippine car brand up on the big stage any time soon?

