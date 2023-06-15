Vietnam’s VinFast VF3 wants in on the mini-EV craze

By now, you probably know the story of VinFast. It was founded by Vietnam’s first billionaire, Pham Nhat Vuong, and he formed the Vingroup empire by starting out with a noodle bar. Vinfast was formed in 2017 and rolled out its first pair of cars in 2019.

A few years on, VinFast is gunning for the EV market by offering a wide portfolio of battery-powered vehicles. At the moment, it has a compact EV crossover, along with a mid-sized and large seven-seat crossover in the mix. But VinFast also wants in on the mini-EV craze that Chinese automakers seem to be dominating at the moment.

Enter, the VF3.

PHOTO BY VinFast

The VinFast VF3 is Vietnam’s answer to China’s mini-EV models. It’s up against models such as the Jetour Ice Cream, the revived Geely Panda, and the imaginatively named Wuling Mini EV. To set it apart, the VF3 is banking on its mini macho-SUV exterior to attract customers. It’s a bit like the Baojun Yep, then.

PHOTO BY VinFast

The VF3 is classified under the mini car market in Vietnam, and it’s just 3,114mm long. For comparison, the three-door version of the Suzuki Jimny is gigantic next to it, as the Japanese SUV measures 3,645mm long. In typical mini-SUV fashion, the VF3 has a tall ride height, chunky fender flares, and a boxy design.

PHOTO BY VinFast

There are no interior photos of the production VF3 just yet. But, if the design sketches are to be believed, the cabin is likely to be an exercise in minimalism. There’s a wraparound dashboard, along with a single screen that serves as the instrument cluster. Despite the size, VinFast claims this mini electric crossover can still fit five people.

PHOTO BY VinFast

As for specs, the Vietnamese automaker has not released it at the time of writing. However, VinFast says the VF 3 will come in two trims, Eco and Plus. The company adds that they aim to make electric mobility more widespread in Vietnam, and the low (predicted) pricing of this model also means It can help fulfill the “car dreams” of millions of families in its home country.