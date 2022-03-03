VinFast’s upcoming EVs will have touches of Pininfarina design

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has come a long way since it first started out back in 2018. From announcing its arrival with a bang at the Paris Motor Show, the company has now successfully collaborated with Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina to design the next VinFast EVs, the VF 8 and the VF 9.

VinFast shares that Pininfarina was able to create distinct identities for both vehicles by “combining the curves of sports cars, elongated lines typical of executive sedans, and the bold height and sharp profiles of SUVs.” The design also paid mind to aerodynamics, as the vehicles’ bodies were optimized to reduce energy consumption.

Inside, the VF 8 and VF 9 are adorned by hand-cut and -sewn premium materials as well as a wide arsenal of tech. The list of extra features include the heated/ventilated seats, a massive 15.6-inch infotainment system, and a full-color heads-up display for the driver.

PHOTO BY VinFast

“We move dreams. We are extremely energized to craft the Vietnamese heritage with world-class beauties into VinFast’s first cars. And we are even strongly moved to visualize the Future of Mobility with VinFast,” said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Angori. “We hope that our greener and safer cars can captivate and inspire global audiences to join hands for the movement to a more sustainable future for all.”

“VinFast relentlessly innovates to bring our customers outstanding products. The exquisiteness and creativity in Pininfarina's design have created the appeal of VinFast EVs, helping us to realize our efforts,” said VinFast deputy CEO Emmanuel Bret. “I believe that, along with Pininfarina’s companion and its great designs, VinFast will rapidly move towards the goal of smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions for all.”

Reservations for these two VinFast EVs will be open until April 5, 2022. If VinFast ever makes its way to our market, would you like to see these Pininfarina-designed models land here, too?

