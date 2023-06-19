Volkswagen drops a (not so) subtle hint at a Beetle revival

If we’re talking about the longest running nameplates in automotive history, the Volkswagen Beetle is definitely in the running. Mind you, it wasn’t called ‘Beetle’ (or Käfer if you insist calling it by its German name) at first, and its official name is Type 1. The name Beetle was more a nickname, but it’s the one that stuck to most people’s memories.

The original Beetle was produced from 1938 until 2003, but it was also produced alongside the new, front-engined and water-cooled models that ran from 1999 to 2019. All in all, Volkswagen made the little love bug for 81 straight years. It’s no wonder it’s such an icon.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Advisory: Commonwealth Ave. partial closures for MRT-7 Regalado Station construction

The five upcoming Mitsubishi models we’d love to see here soon

When Volkswagen retired the Beetle in 2019, people asked the company if it was reviving the original People’s Car as an EV someday. Volkswagen expressed interest, but never really confirmed (or denied) any plans for a Beetle revival. However, an unlikely source might hint at Volkswagen’s intentions.

The answer could come from an upcoming French animated children's film, Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie. To be honest, we’re not really familiar with French children’s programs, but apparently, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is a popular series in Europe and has been running for five seasons. We digress.

PHOTO BY ON Animation Studios

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The reason why we bring this up is because Ladybug’s car is, well, a concept Beetle. If you think we’re calling it a Beetle because it looks like one, Volkswagen UK straight up called it the “concept car electric Beetle”. Volkswagen is plugging its EVs in the animated movie by also showing the ID.Buzz, ID.Crozz, and ID.Vizzion in promotional materials.

The appearance of the Beetle in the movie does raise some buzz about a Beetle revival. After all, the other cars shown in the movie are confirmed for production, with the ID.Buzz being available to consumers from 2022.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Unfortunately, Volkswagen still won’t confirm or deny reviving the Beetle any time soon. But if the movie car is any indication, the Beetle is still in the hearts of the folks from Wolfsburg, and they would like to bring it back in one way or another.